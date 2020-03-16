The city of La Marque hosted the Galveston County Mayors and Council Members Association for its March meeting at Texas Pit Stop BBQ in La Marque. Pictured are some of the more than 75 elected officials and friends who attended the meeting. The meetings provide an opportunity for local leaders to meet and brainstorm ideas about how to serve their communities best.
