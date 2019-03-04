Isle Kiwanis Club honors members

The Galveston Kiwanis Club honored five members with over 25 years of service with the club. Pictured, from left are Lt. Gov. Blake Cather of the Baytown Kiwanis Club, who presented the awards, D. Gale Rogers, 67 years of service; Doug Rogers, 33 years of service; Danny Ott, 32 years of service; and Gilbert Zamora Jr., 29 years of service. Not pictured is Rene Kempen with 29 years of service.