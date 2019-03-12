Assistance League of the Bay Area

Assistance League Action! Week, Feb. 25 through March 3, is a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the importance of promoting childhood literacy and putting books in the hands of children who might not have access to them, was recently observed and celebrated by the Bay Area chapter. Pictured left to right are Veronica Villarreal, classroom teaching assistant, Sharon Siman, Barnes & Noble Webster community outreach coordinator, Myra Sanders, classroom teacher, Angela Bernard, donor development assistant, Sarah Foulds, chapter president, and Lisa Holbrook, chapter president-elect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.