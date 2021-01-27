Boys & Girls Clubs receive donation

Global resources leader BHP recently donated a gift of $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston to allow the nonprofit to continue to provide essential services to youth and their families during the ongoing global pandemic. Emily Johnson is pictured working on a computer at the Johnny Mitchell branch in Galveston, which will be receiving a portion of the funds to help its members families as well. For more information, visit www.bgcgh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription