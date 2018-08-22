Pictured, from left to right, are Mary Gibson, Susan McCoy, Yvonne Perrin, Oleta Primo, Sarah Foulds, Charlene Donovan, Brooks Cima, Elizabeth Arceneaux, Sandra Sellers, Suzanne McMannis, and Cookie Derderian. The women are volunteers for the Assistance League of the Bay Area's Operation School Bell program for the 2018-19 school year.