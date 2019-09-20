Valero donates forklift to Texas City ISD

Representatives from Valero’s Texas City Refinery joined administrators, teachers, and staff of Texas City Independent School District, as well as the board of the district's Foundation for the Future for the unveiling of a $90,000 forklift at the district’s Industrial Trades Center on Sept. 11. The forklift, which was funded through a grant from the Valero Energy Foundation, will provide students at the ITC with hands-on training as they prepare to enter the workforce.