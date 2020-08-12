Friendswood ISD welcomes new employees with luncheon

The Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation welcomed 80 new employees to its annual “Back-To-School” New Employee Luncheon on Aug. 10. Pictured from left are guest speaker Karan Jerath, a Friendswood High School alumni; Superintendent Thad Roher; and guest speaker, Melissa Victorick, a speech teacher at Friendswood High School.

