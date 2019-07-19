Emre Guven graduates with recognition for leadership

Emre Guven, senior vice president and financial services sales director with Moody Bank, was part of the 60th graduating class of Southern Methodist University’s SW Graduate School of Banking and graduated with Recognition for Leadership. Moody Bank Chairman, President and CEO, Vic Pierson, presented Guven his diploma at graduation. Guven joined Moody Bank in 2014, and has 15 years of banking experience.
