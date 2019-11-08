The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the first nine-weeks of the 2019-20 school year at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston:
All A's
First grade: Ethan Alagban, Theresa Arceneaux, Gabrilla Avalos, Denise Benson, Joseph Cummins, Jamel De Los Santos, Alexis Galvan, Angelina Galvan, Xavian Galvan, Alessiah Garcia, Donald Lacy, John Lopez, Ger’niyah Simmons, Nollie Thomas, Austin Trevino, and Andy Wang.
Second grade: Michaela Davis.
Third grade: Jur’nea Davis, Autumn Foster, and Kaylee Sampson.
Fourth grade: Erin Cervantes.
A/B
First grade: Alaya Banks, Blake Bordelon, Naomi Brown, Angela Cabrera, Kase Chambers, Zion Clevelle, Tieraney Ellis, Ariyah Fonenot, Reginae Gasaway, Elijah Irvin, Brandi Jackson, Jamarion Miller, Joseduardo Panduro, Charlee Spurlock, and Sebastian Torres.
Second grade: Maura Biaza, Lara Brown, Rhylin Dean, Eiden Fobbs, Sean Holmes, Markell Jackson, Zepaniah Johnson, Jamarius Miller, and Yosalena Rivera.
Third grade: Ella Caldwell, Camila Galvez, Aeriena Irvin, Blaire Keels, Samya Merritt, Esteban Torres, and Ayden Villarreal.
Fourth grade: Laith Almustafa, Madison Edwards, Alexa James Holloway, and Jordyn Nino.
Fifth grade: Brianna Boss, Chandler Bratton, Kenneth Cabrera, Kashmier Curtis, Savann Ivey, Chase Lewis, Celeste Maati, Journee Matthews, Krystal Rodarte, Je’Yuna Ross, Joshua Segovia, and Caden Webb.
Sixth grade: Lesly Cacho, Piper Holloway, Magnolia Malzahn, Lenore Migues, Gabriel Portal, Eduardo Rodarte, Alora Signo, and Zion Sowell-Graves.
Seventh grade: Andrew Altizer, Anthony Garcia, and Adrian Maldonado.
Eighth grade: Nadia Compton.
•••
Perfect attendance
Prekindergarten: Raylinn, Allen, Rhyan Allen, King Compian, Taylor Curtis, Rafeal Flores, Stella Kirk, Mia Quiroz, Jonah Sallie, Noah Sallie, Nala Smith, Dmitry Suayan, and Prince Toussant.
Kindergarten: Arianna Boone, Nayeli Compian, Kennedi Davis, Khi Edwards, Ava Giles, Jeymari Robles, and Zavery Segura.
First grade: Ethan Alagban, Theresa Arceneaux, Alaya Banks, Angela Cabrera, Kase Chambers, Zion, Clevelle, Jamel DeLos Santos, Reginae Gasaway, Elijah Irvin, Donald Lacy, John Lopez, Ger’niyah Simmons, Andy Wang, and Lathan Williams.
Second grade: Maura Biaza, Michaela Davis, Rhylin Dean, Eiden Fobbs, Anabella Graham, Draeden Guidry, Markell Jackson, Yasmin Olmo, Ever Gamez, Yoselena Rivera, and Christian Sallie.
Third grade: Ella Caldwell, Ava Collier, Jurnea Davis, Autumn Foster, Ronijah Galicia, Inglynn Jackson, Emani Johnson, Blaire Keels, Christopher Lara, Samya Merritt, Sofia Perez, Kadrean Reagor, Aniyah Smith, and Ayden Villarreal.
Fourth grade: Tj Alagban, Laith Almustafa, Peyton Collins, Crystiana Fields, Ioannia Giokas, Elijah Hamilton, and Jonathon Johnson.
Fifth grade: Rilee Allen, Brianna Boss, Chandler Bratton, Trae Carrillo, Kashmier Curtis, Alexis Hawkins, Maci Holloway, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Valeria Oreaa, Jeyuna Ross, Joshua Segovia, Aniyah Senegal, Caden Webb, Lionel Williams, and Raj’a Williams.
Sixth grade: Lesly Cacho, Piper Holloway, Eric Jones, Kelisa Jones, Rylie McConnell, Raymond Moultrie, Massimo Patane, Gabriel Portal, Christian Richardson, Eduardo Rodarte, and Gabriela Torres.
Seventh grade: Aaliyah Caldwell, Alana Caldwell, Ian Collier, Anthony Garcia, Joseph Patane, Raniyah Thomas, and Jordan Villarreal.
Eighth grade: RandyNadia Compton, Patience Davis, Elise Jones, and Tatianna Rodriguez.
