Sherwin-Williams celebrates paint week

The Salvation Army Galveston County and Sherwin-Williams teamed up to help the local nonprofit with a painting project at its island location. Sherwin-Williams supplied 90 gallons of paint needed to get the job done during National Paint Week. Pictured are employees from the coastal district of Sherwin-Williams, vendors and customers, who came together to repaint the shelter in Galveston.

