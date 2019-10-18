Rotary participates in Walk to End Alzheimer's

Pictured are just a few members of the Rotary Club of Galveston who participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer's Oct. 12 at Stewart Beach in Galveston. The club also was recognized as the No. 1 team in the Bay Area/Galveston County region for money raised for the Alzheimer's Walk initiative. Rotarian Sally Byrom, was walk chairman for the Galveston County/Bay Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.