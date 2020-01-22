The principal of La Marque Middle School recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2019-20 academic year.
All A's
Sixth grade: Jose I. Alvarez JR., De'Narius R. Bryant, Dorrian D. Carter, Jonathan M. Chan, Ayddan R. Emmert, Curtis E. Jefferson III, Triniti E. Joiner, Evalina N. Maira, Jackie Perez, Brooklyn F. Rochester, Shi'jiah N. Ruckett, Zayleigh K. Singleton, and Chloe L. Wheat.
Seventh grade: Oscar F. Cruz Estrada, Tommy R. Gonzalez, Kendall V. Gulley, Kori S. Howard-Muhammad, Amyrie J. Lavergne, Jurnee M. Lee, Kiara D. Lindsey, Rebecca Villanueva, and Ronchelle L. Williams.
Eighth grade: Chase A. Bowers, Cheyenne E. Contreras, Lania G. Hill, Legend K. Kuate, Ahmad F. Nofal, Cayleigh M. Stephens, Justin C. Stephens, and LaShaun B. Thompson.
A/B honor roll
Sixth grade: Luis M. Altamirano JR., Brianna L. Alvarez, Mia D. Barker, Sophia M. Bass, Alan A. Castillo, Ian A. Cook, Ja'Mari R. Cooper, Saul E. Cruces, Debanny A. Cruz Arellano, Relena M. Davis, Joneldred E. Denman, Derrick L. Edison II, Josiah E. Evans, Julio C. Garcia, Jabari J. George, Jaqueline M. Gonzalez ,Ta'Nasia M. Goss, Christian I. Hernandez, Yuridia D. Hernandez Dominguez, Damarion J. Jack, Yunique M. Joseph, Khushi I. Khatri, Janelle G. Leiva, Lilly A. McPeek, Aryanna D. Mickens, Jakayla R. Moore, Taylor B. Newman, Janna F. Nofal, Je'Caryous D. Oliver, Jorge Y. Ramirez, Chryslin N. Redding, Tori L. Ryals, Trai L. Scott JR., Ysabell C. Stowe, Jayde J. Thomas, Malaisia D. Thomas, Julissa M. Watson, Asja R. Willis, and Ethan J. Yates.
Seventh grade: Litzy Y. Alaniz ,Shaedrin J. Crear, Jupinia E. Denman, Jorryn S. Dennis, Nathan A. Herrington, Elijah Z. Hurt, Zoey M. Hurt, Adrina R. Johnson, Yasmine A. Kately, Mariah P. Langham, Kaleb D. Lynn, Esther A. Marquez, Diego A. Mendez, Anthony T. Miles JR., Diamond C. Mobley, Hayley B. Temple, Kylie M. Unland, Luis A. Vazquez, and Anthony M. Wev.
Eighth grade: Jada A. Alvarez, Julissa E. Ayala, Kamorie N. Batts, Daisee M. Bowen, Adrian R. Castaneda, Jonathon E. Denman II, Destiny M. Edmonson, Destiny Hale, Noah D. Hunter, Reginald A. Jones JR., Adrian S. May JR., Megan E. McCauley, Michael Medina JR., Alyssa N. Naranjo, Kiera M. Pineda, Luis G. Ramirez, Jeanette L. Saenz, Ireland F. Stowe, Samara E. Swain, Dezmen D. White, London M. Williams, and Roddrick E. Woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.