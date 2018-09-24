Bales student donates hair in honor of neighbor

Oscar Garza-Guerrero, who is a fifth-grader at Bales Intermediate School, donated 10-inches of his hair to Locks of Love in honor of his neighbor of four years, Jennifer Harper, who has been battling cancer and lost her hair due to chemotherapy treatments. After losing his grandmother to cancer in 2017, Garza-Guerrero said he just hopes Harper wins her battle against cancer and possibly has the chance of receiving some of his hair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription