Galveston County Food Bank's grand opening

On Feb. 12, the Galveston County Food Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of its new 16,800 square feet warehouse in Texas City. The new addition will provide the food bank with 30,000 square feet of warehouse and office space to service over 50,000 Galveston County residents facing food insecurity.
