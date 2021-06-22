Local volunteer honored for service hours

Scott Buckel was recently recognized by the Texas Master Naturalist organization for completing 5,000 hours of volunteer service, which equals over two years of full-time employment. Scott is a member of the Galveston Bay Area Chapter of TMN, which provides educational, outreach and conservation services designed to improve the management of the area’s natural resources. Scott completed his master naturalist training in 2011. 

