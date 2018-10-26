Lt. Shawn Spruill, Officers Troy Anders, Calvin Harp and Jesse Guzman, along with several members of the La Marque Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association proudly display the association's new banner. The current La Marque Citizens Police Academy is nearing completion with graduation set for Nov. 15.
