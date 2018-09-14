100 Women Who Care gives back

On Aug. 1, The Clear Lake-Bay Area Chapter of 100 Women Who Care presented its quarterly donation in the amount of $5,700 to The Mercy Tree, which feeds homeless people in the Clear Lake area. Pictured, left to right, are Justine Powell, Cindy Sebald, Gale Schexnayder Moch, Gina Evans, Tracy Bush, Cindy Kempf, and Merrie Morales.

