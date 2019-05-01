COM P-TECH team places third in competition

A process technology team from College of the Mainland placed third in the North American Process Technology Alliance Troubleshooting Skills competition. Pictured on back row, from left are Raymond Cardenas and Steven Stack. Front row, left to right, Derrick Lewis, instructor, students Mason Giusti and Melissa Jared, David Kling with INEOS, Dennis Link, instructor.

