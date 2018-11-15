City of Friendswood Achievement of Excellence

On Nov. 5, Mike Rodgers, Past President of the Gulf Coast Government Finance Officers Association, presented city of Friendswood Administrative Services Director Katina Hampton (center) and Deputy Director Rhonda Bloskas with the 31st consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, as determined by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.