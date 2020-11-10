The principal of Blocker Middle School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic school year.
All A’s
Seventh grade: Audrina Benavides, Savanna Blaine, Jordan Cortez-Squier, Elias Esquivel, Nathaniel Fox, Christian Garcia, Bralyn Harris, Daveon Henderson, Randi Henderson, Jadalynn Hernandez, Kyrston Hernandez, Andrew Hipp, Ronnie Johnson, Waren Maris, Alesandro Martinez, Erick Martinez, Jenna Mayor, Hayden Milner, Adan Morales, Juan Morales, Fidel Moreno, Connor Morgan, Laila Nall, Diana Ochoa, Joe Ornelas, Logan Pedraza, Amaiya Perez, Jesse Perez, Erica Pierson, Darion Robinson, Patience Salusbury, Julia Selvera, Alexie Shull, Joseph Sloan, Marcus Smith Garcia, Abby Stokes, Dezrick Swan, Julian Torres, Julian Venegas, and Jamelia Wallace.
Eighth grade: Anthony Agruso, Isabella Allred, Kaleb Bentley, Dane Bergvall, Ashlynn Calvert, Jillian English, David Fuentes III, Margarita Garza, Cade Hatfield-Robinson, Taylor Hood, Jee’Niya Lewis, Lane Marburger, April Medlock, Robert Narvaez II, Jayda Rodriguez, Mallory Salas, Melanie Sepulveda, Samantha Soria Costilla, Melanie Surovik, Kailey Thompson, Alexander Tinney, Katherine Tsikis, Elizabeth Venegas, Charisma White, and Michael Wilcox.
A/B honor roll
Seventh grade: Falon Anderson, Presley Bean, Demii Biscamp, Daymein Bosquez, Adah Brandsma, Payton Broussard, Angeles Cabrera, Da’Mon Cauley, Jake Chapman, Emily Charter, Aidyn Clarke, Aidan Compton, Brayden Cotton, Aubrey Dike, Tori Elizondo, Abrielle Garcia, Alyssa Garcia, Emma Gates, Nevaeh Grant, Kimora Guillory, Brennan Harris, Simon Hernandez, Kimora Hill, Jose Irizarry, Gavin Jenkens, Connor Kushner, Aidan Longstreet, Tyler Longstreet, Matthew Lopez, Kendyl Markham, Kamoree Martin, Demarcus Medina, Sophie, Mendoza, Lexus Miranda, Christopher Moncada, Karina Muniz, Cole Perez, Kaden Pharis, Allison Ramirez, Layla Ramirez, Alexandra Rangel, Ja’Von Rax-Broadnax, Romeo Resendiz, Angel Rios-Avila, Alina Rodriguez, Veronica Romero, Augustine Ruiz Jr., Genesis Salazar, Kassidy Scanlon, Trinitey Spencer, Isabel Spotted Bear, Aviaunce Tillman, Alaina Travis, Claudio Vazquez Jr., Aiden Weiland, Charis Wilson, Trevor Wilstead, and Morris Wyatt Jr.
Eighth grade: Oakley Abbott, Brooke Barker, Catelyn Bell, Joseph Blakeman, Micah Bourgeois-Tatum, Brielle Brinkley, Ma Chrissha Brown, Samantha Burns, Scarlett Cantera, Vanessa Cidrian, Kaden Clay, Zane Cuellar, Kealy Delvaux, Mauro Duarte, Caylee English, Brian Flores, Gerson Flores Moreira, Morgan Galvan, Aleila Garza, Journi Garza, Zachary Haynes, Darius Herbert, Chloe Herrera, Evangeline Jaeger, Kennedi Justice, Jeremiah Keith, Barney Kelley, Devin Kincaid, Rachel Kushner, Melanie Lerma, Royal Mack, Vincent Marcciano, Aidyn Markhmam, Zachary McCarty, Sophia Ministerio, Stephen Muniz, Kayla O’Neal, Kylee Oberholtzer, Alondra Pereyda, Ryan Pope, Jenna Povse, Caybree Presley, Paola Quiroga, Adison Roark, Derek Rodriguez, Ava Rojas, Celeste Rust, Ava Salenger, Arman Shah, Drake Slowey, Kason Smith, Miyah Smith, Ricardo Soliz, Aaliyah Stewart-Rosendahl, Fernando Tello III, Valeri Urias, Ivan Wolfe, and D’Andru Young.
