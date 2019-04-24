On April 12, the ninth annual Savor the Hope Gala, sponsored by Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas, was held at Hotel ZaZa in Houston. The event raised much-needed funds to benefit those served by the nonprofit, and to help the nonprofit continue its recovery following Hurricane Harvey. Pictured from left are Janice Hallisey, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, Angie Steelman and John Steelman.
