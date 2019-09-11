Sam Houston chapter of DAR happenings

The Sam Houston chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Kathleen Shanahan Maca with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Award for her work on cleaning, preserving, and educating about historic cemeteries. Pictured from left are Deborah Gammon, Maca, and Regent Beth Sears.
