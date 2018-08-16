Allison Hermann Brown, right, has spent nearly a year interning with the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. On July 27, as part of her final project in the Leadership of Nursing program, Allison presented to her professors and classmates the benefits of volunteers to nonprofit organizations and the best practices for recruitment and retention. She is pictured with Amber Wilhelm, director of outreach and prevention for RCC.
