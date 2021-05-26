Local students win scholarships from foundation

The Charles and Vonaya Cannon Foundation awarded $5,000 worth of scholarships to five La Marque High School seniors in the class of 2021 who will be pursuing a trade/vocational certification at the College of the Mainland at an awards program May 26 at the high school. Pictured from left to right on front row is Charles R. Cannon Jr., and Earl Alexander, La Marque college connections adviser for COM. Middle row, from left is Andreya Byrd, Lexia Washington, and Xavier Hart. Back row, from left is Michelle Cortes and Destiny Green.

