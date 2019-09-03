Local charity gives back to feed those in need

The Galveston division of Texas United Charities held its second annual GTUC Live II fundraiser benefiting the food pantry at Access Care of Coastal Texas on Aug. 30 at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar in Galveston. The group was able to present a check for $7,006 for clients who are in need. ACCT Executive Director Mark White, second from left, is pictured accepting the donation along with members from GTUC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.