Local charity gives back to feed those in need

The Galveston division of Texas United Charities held its second annual GTUC Live II fundraiser benefiting the food pantry at Access Care of Coastal Texas on Aug. 30 at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar in Galveston. The group was able to present a check for $7,006 for clients who are in need. ACCT Executive Director Mark White, second from left, is pictured accepting the donation along with members from GTUC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription