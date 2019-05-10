Del Papa Distributing donates to charity

Peter Williamson, vice president, corporate relations and communication of Del Papa Distributing, is pictured with Erika Steele, executive director of Lighthouse Christian Ministries. Del Papa recently presented a $2,000 donation to the ministry in support of the organization's programs that assist individuals and families in the upper Galveston Bay area.

