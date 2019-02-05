Leroy LeFlore awarded Best of Show

Leroy LeFlore was awarded Best of Show out of 170 entries for his watercolor painting “Seawall Pelicans at Mardi Gras” at the Galveston Art League’s Winter 2019 Juried Show. The show will be on exhibit during normal business hours through Feb. 24 at 2117-A Postoffice in Galveston.
