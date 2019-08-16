FHS wind ensemble places third in state
The Friendswood High School Wind Ensemble was a contestant in the Texas Music Educators Association 5A Honor Band competition in July where they finished third in the state. In the last 19 years, the ensemble has been a State Honor Band finalist seven times and was the state champion in 2006 and 2010. The band is under the direction of Greg Dick, Doug Grice and Julio Sanchez.
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston recognized
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston was recently recognized by the Walt Disney Motif Awards held at the House of Blues in Houston because of its involvement with youth advocacy in music and the fine arts. The Bay Area Chorus offers scholarship funds to support local high school seniors interested in majoring in music education or vocal performance at an accredited college or university. The BAC has also been instrumental in the formation of the Bay Area Youth Singers and co-sponsors the BAYS summer music camp for children/youth in the community. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
