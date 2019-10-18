Hey Mikey's Foundation gives back

The Hey Mikey's Foundation donated more than $19,000 to the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County through a free ice cream giveaway fundraiser conducted in August. Pictured from left, Norma Jacobson, CASA board vice president, Kat Bouvier, Connie Ricketts, executive director of CASA, Robert Bouvier, and Tim Axt, CASA board president.
