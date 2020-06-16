City of Friendswood celebrates Founders Day

Official historian Joycina Baker (left center) is joined by (right to left) Friendswood City Manager Morad Kabiri, Mayor Mike Foreman, and Mayor Pro Tem Sally Branson at the Stevenson Park marker commemorating the founding of Friendswood on June 10, 1895. The city celebrated its Founders Day, which marks the day in which the land that became Friendswood was acquired, on June 10.