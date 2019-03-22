President Beverly Jackson Brown, second from left on front row, and members of the Galveston Unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association display some results of its annual book drive. The books are the Galveston Independent School District’s summer reading program, which will give or lend them to individual students via The Big Blue Bus. All persons who have retired from public schools or colleges/universities in Texas, are invited to join this unit.
