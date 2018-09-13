Texas City set to celebrate Constitution Week

The city of Texas City and the George Washington Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will recognize Constitution Week, Sept. 17 through Sept. 23. Pictured from left to right are Frances Foreman, Marinell Parks, Marilee Stripling, Mayor Matt Doyle, and Cheryl Tucker, regent of chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.