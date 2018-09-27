UHCL President Ira K. Blake

University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator presented the presidential medallion to University of Houston-Clear Lake President Ira K. Blake during the university’s investiture ceremony — an event that marks the official moment when the torch is symbolically passed to a new leader. UH-Clear Lake faculty, staff and students joined other UH System administrators, regents and city leaders on stage. The medallion was worn by UH-Clear Lake’s first chancellor, Alfred R. Neumann, 44 years ago.
