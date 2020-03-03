Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

The Rotary Club of Galveston was recognized recently by Stephanie Fitzgerald, right, with the Bay Area/Galveston County Alzheimer's Association, for being "The Top Fundraising Team in the USA" during the Walk To End Alzheimer's campaign in October 2019. Receiving the award, on behalf of the Club which raised $23,721, was Rotarian Sally Byrom, who also served as chair for the 2019 campaign.