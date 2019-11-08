Seaside Seniors happenings

Seaside Seniors met for its fifth annual dinner on Halloween at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Galveston. The group enjoyed a German meal with desserts, coffee, and tea. Pictured from left, Betty Dungues, Mary Lee Guthier, Eva Scales, Kay Fritz, Vera Danner, Sharon Nugent, Janice Connard, Laura Burns, and Lisa Aubel.
