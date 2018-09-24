CISBA recognizes Boeing Houston ECF for support

Communities In Schools-Bay Area presented a plaque to representatives from the Employee Community Fund of Boeing Houston in recognition and appreciation of their support of its programming. Pictured from left to right are Betty Espinosa, Ryne Baker, Peter Wuenschel, executive director of CISBA, Debbie Liput, and David Chapek.

 EM

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription