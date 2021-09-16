Friendswood High School had three students named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Competition.

Of the 1.6 million entrants, only 16,000 of the top-scoring students are selected to advance to the next round of being a semifinalist.

The school's semifinalists are Chumeng Cai, Connor Gibson, and Balint Kidd.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition to receive one of the 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth $31 million.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2022 will be notified beginning in March and continuing to mid-June 2022.

The students will be recognized and honored at the Oct. 11 meeting of the Friendswood Independent School District's school board.

