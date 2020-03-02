Galveston native receives Navy Commendation Medal

Lt. Kyle Combs, left, a native of Galveston, and Navy Supply Corps officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center, in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal Feb. 21. Combs received the award for his meritorious service as a Business Enterprise Management intern and project officer at NAVSUP BSC from July 2018 to February 2020. Also pictured is Capt. Douglas M. Bridges Jr., commanding officer.