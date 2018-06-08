Four Galveston high school seniors were recognized and honored as recipients of this year's Rotary Club of Galveston's Galveston Rotary Foundation grants of a $1,500 scholarship for each student. Pictured with Kristen Carlson, club president (left) and Margo Snider, board member and chair for the scholarship committee, right, is Amanda Galan, a 2018 graduate of Ball High School.
