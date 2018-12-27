PLUS holds successful clothing drive

PLUS — Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped — held its inaugural clothing drive for plus-sized women Dec. 22 at the Island Community Center in Galveston. Donations will be given to women in need in Galveston County. Pictured from left to right are Charlicia Montgomery, Jeri Lyons, Wendy Langham, Angela Wilson, founder of PLUS, Felicia Moore, Paula Powell, and Vyola Richardson Laws.

