Debra Reeder retires from JSC Federal Credit Union

Debra Reeder, a resident of Dickinson, retired as the chief financial officer at JSC Federal Credit Union after a successful nearly 34-year tenure. Pictured left to right is Brandon Michaels, CEO of JSC Federal Credit Union, Reeder, and Leann Santiago, vice president of talent and cultural strategies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription