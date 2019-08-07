Debra Reeder retires from JSC Federal Credit Union

Reader Alert
- Rollover crash kills one, injures three in Texas City
- Can we all just get along, Galveston leaders want to know
- Photos of man led by mounted Galveston officers draw outcry
- From space, an astronaut dreams of surfing in Galveston
- Galveston beach-building project to start next week
- Man killed in crash in Santa Fe
- Woman charged in trailer-park sword assault, police say
- Money problems land League City man accused of murdering wife back in jail
- La Marque man arrested in motel, charged with drug crimes
- Your obsession with me is an embarrassment to paper
- Hate has a way of clouding peoples thinking (78)
- After Trump's offensive tweet, Weber says Dems lack 'dignity' (72)
- Weber can now take the hood off (71)
- It's time for Congress to get back to work (70)
- Who's really exaggerating about climate change? (70)
- Christians must take a firm stand against racism (66)
- I'm not ashamed to support my president (46)
- Life is no longer an unalienable right (44)
- God save us from unqualified, autocratic Trump (42)
- We should let Trump finish draining the swamp (41)
