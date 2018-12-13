Knights of Columbus Family of the Year 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 in Hitchcock held its Christmas party Dec. 7 where they presented Vince and Kim Cavarretta with the Knights of Columbus Family of the Year plaque. Grand Knight Frank Marullo, right, presented the award. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNurse accused of stealing $20K from island couple26 parents and students identified in school brawlMiddleton says barrier plan is bad for Bolivar, GalvestonLeague City seeks help on Calder Road cold casesSanta Fe woman accused of attempted murder in WimberleySanta Fe woman among five charged in Kansas killingsMan struck, killed while crossing SH-6Incident at high school led to two arrestsEducator who staged bullying sting faces disciplineIsland's flooded streets are caused by myriad issues CollectionsPhotos: La Marque's annual Christmas paradePhotos: Colts 24, Texans 21Photos: Texans 29, Browns 13Photos: Santa Fe vs Fort Bend Marshall Bi-District Playoff FootballPhotos: Houston 48, Tulane 17Photos: Texans 34, Titans 17Photos: Dickinson vs Pearland Bi-District Playoff Football CommentedTrump not honoring veterans was a shame (189)Trump's failures far outweigh his accomplishments (94)Socialists are back at it on climate change (63)Trump's 'failures' are fabricated by biased media (53)What took you so long to figure Trump out? (52)Remembrance in the midst of these endless wars (45)George H.W. Bush was everything Trump is not (35)Despite all the bad, I see many reasons for hope (32)Don't let fabricated fear dictate immigration policy (31)There must be some kind of controls for marijuana use (30)
