Education foundation awards grants

The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation awarded $34,852.49 in grants this fall to Santa Fe Independent School District schools as a part of its Grants for Great Ideas program. Pictured are board members with one of the recipients of the grants, which will fund new innovative educational programs within the district. The foundation awarded grants for 17 programs across the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.