Pictured are a few of the first-grade students at Burnet Elementary STREAM Magnet School who worked alongside Ball High School students to present their newly-designed project "CANstruction," which showcased the collaboration of classroom curriculum aligned with the "Share Your Holidays" food drive. The holiday-themed display created from donated canned goods was on display at Ball High School during the food drive.
