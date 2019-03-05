Monica Foster Team donates to golf tournament

Since 2013, the Monica Foster Team has donated more than $30,000 to the Keep Kids in School Golf Tournament benefiting Communities In Schools-Bay Area. Foster is pictured with Peter Wuenschel, executive director of CISBA, with a $6,000 donation check for the tournament, which is set for April 15 at the Bay Oaks Country Club.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription