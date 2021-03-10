Friendswood ISD communications team wins awards

The Friendswood Independent School District's Communications Department and its education foundation were awarded several awards during the Star Awards Banquet Feb. 24 at the 2021 Texas School Public Relations Association annual conference in Denton. Pictured from left in a picture from 2020 is Ashley Adair, executive director of the foundaton; Kelsey Golz, communications specialist; and Dayna Owen, communications director. The trio earned six Star Awards which are given to entries that are dubbed superior across 59 categories.