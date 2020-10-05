Kiwanis Club of Galveston installs new officers

The Kiwanis Club of Galveston held its installation of officers Sept. 25 at the Galveston Country Club. Pictured from left is Johnny Mack Chappell, board member; Judge Lonnie Cox, past president; Steve Benz, secretary; Don Nurdin president; Luke Bohlman, board member; Judge Kim Sullivan, treasurer; Barbara Sanderson, president-elect; and Jim Miller, board member. Not pictured: Michael Carrasco, Jeff Kilgore, and Todd Sutherland.

