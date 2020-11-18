Texas City Independent School District happenings

The Texas Art Education Association named Joan Finn, right, as the 2020 Outstanding Educator in the High School Division. Finn has been teaching art at La Marque High School for the past 25 years. She serves as the Texas City Independent School District’s Visual Arts Liaison and she also serves LMHS as the fine arts department chair. Also pictured is school board president Nakisha Paul.

