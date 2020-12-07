Moody Bank participates in annual food drive

Not only did staff and employees at Moody Bank donate multiple bags and boxes of nonperishable food items, they donated $812 as an additional contribution to the Galveston County Food Bank during the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School. Moody Bank staff pictured presenting the check to Galveston County Food Bank President Donnie VanAckeren, from left, were Hanna Holliday, Lauren Millo and Erica Farmer.