Ruth Suhler recognized by Rotary Club of Galveston

Ruth Suhler was recognized recently as both the Rotary Club of Galveston's 2020 recipient of District 5910's Roll of Fame and for her recognition of upgrading her financial support to the Club's Rotary Foundation as a VIT "Foreman." This VIT (defined as "Fifth in Texas") initiative was created to encourage contributions to the club's foundation which in turn provides grants to nonprofit organizations committed to improving the health, education and welfare of the Galveston community. Also pictured is Jim Byrom, immediate past president.